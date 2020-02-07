DA names top judges Nugent and Traverso for public protector panel









Respected Western Cape judge Jeanette Traverso. File picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town - The official opposition has nominated two top judges to serve on the independent panel to assess whether there was prima facie evidence to remove Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane from office.

DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone announced on Friday that the party has nominated respected judges Robert Nugent and Jeanette Traverso.

“We are confident that these individuals are fit and proper to independently assess the merits of the DA’s motion against the incumbent Public Protector,” said Mazzone.





“Furthermore, the DA has taken note of the fact that Mkhwebane filed an application with the Western Cape High Court to interdict Parliament’s removal proceedings against her on the basis that the newly adopted rules which will govern the process were unlawful and unconstitutional,” she said.





“While Mkhwebane has every right to explore the legal options at her disposal, the DA is confident that the rules which have been adopted by Parliament for the removal of heads of Chapter 9 institutions, are not only lawful but also in line with the Constitution,” she added.





Mkhwebane launched her high court application on Thursday after Speaker Thandi Modise confirmed they have been served with the papers.





The matter is still to be heard in the High Court.



