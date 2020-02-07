Cape Town - The official opposition has nominated two top judges to serve on the independent panel to assess whether there was prima facie evidence to remove Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane from office.
DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone announced on Friday that the party has nominated respected judges Robert Nugent and Jeanette Traverso.
“We are confident that these individuals are fit and proper to independently assess the merits of the DA’s motion against the incumbent Public Protector,” said Mazzone.