JOHANNESBURG - Phumzile van Damme on Wednesday unexpectedly announced that she had resigned as the national spokesperson of the Democratic Alliance (DA).

In a series of tweets on her verified account, the outspoken Van Damme dismissed speculation of divisions within the DA as reasons for her quitting the job. Van Damme, a newly wed, said she wants to focus on her family and furthering her studies.

"It is true, I have resigned as DA national spokesperson. I remain a member of the party, an MP and the shadow minister of communications. I love the DA, and am committed to building a better future for South Africa with a party I love," Van Damme tweeted.

"There will no doubt be lots of speculation. I would very much love to excluded from narratives that paint me as a poor woman who was bullied by men as if often the narrative of women in the DA. That's not who I am and not what happened.

"I will be focusing on other pursuits. I'm a newly wed and would to start a family (no I'm not pregnant). I've registered for a part-time long distance Masters [programme]. I want more balance in my life, focusing on fixing the country, as well as me."

The DA has not yet commented on the matter.

