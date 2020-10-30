DA needs to carefully deliberate on future strategy – expert

Cape Town: The DA conference starting this weekend has led to different senior leaders in the party squaring up against each other on who should succeed Mmusi Maimane. Maimane quit the party a year ago and John Steenhuisen has been leading the party until the conference picks a new federal leader. Head of politics at Unisa Dirk Kotze said on Friday there were many issues that the DA would have to deal with going into the conference after it suffered a dip in votes during last year's general elections. “The question before congress is what did Maimane bring to the DA as a leader? What is our next step? Should we continue with what we have done? Should we correct the mistakes?” said Kotze. Steenhuisen is facing competition for the top job from former youth leader Mbali Ntuli.

Former DA chief whip and ex-diplomat Douglas Gibson has come out in support of Steenhuisen.

DA chief chief whip Natasha Mazzone has also backed the interim leader to take over the reins on a permanent basis.

KwaZulu-Natal provincial leader Zwakele Mncwango is one of those who has backed Ntuli.

DA congress presiding officer Greg Krumbock has said race will not be a factor in deciding the new leader.

Kotze said this was a tough contest, but the party has a lot on its plate after the loss of support in the elections last year.

But he said Steenhuisen has an advantage over Ntuli because the playing fields were not level.

"The other advantage between both is that they are not from Gauteng and Western Cape, that would take out provincialism," he said.

But the DA has other issues to deal with when it meets this weekend, especially on the direction it would have to take after Maimane left a year ago, he said. | Political Bureau