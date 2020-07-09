DA opposes Cele's nomination of Ipid head

The official opposition says it is opposed to Police Minister Bheki Cele’s nomination of Jennifer Dikeledi Ntlatseng as the new executive director for the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid). The party has gone a step further by submitting a private member's bill on the appointment of Ipid head. "We will not be supporting this appointment, especially in light of our repeated concerns regarding the fatally flawed nomination process," DA MP Andrew Whitfield said. Whitfield said the appeal by the Helen Suzman Foundation (HSF) before the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) concerning the renewal process related to the Ipid executive director’s term of office was further cause to reject the Minister’s nomination. This week, the foundation cautioned Cele and Parliament against appointing the new Ipid head while there was a pending legal challenge in the SCA.

This came days after Cele wrote to Parliament notifying it of his nomination of Ntlatseng as the new boss for the police watchdog.

Cele's letter, dated 30 June 2020 has since been referred to the police committee for consideration and report.

But the foundation has through law firm Webber Wentzel written to Cele, parliamentary portfolio committee on police chairperson Tina Joemat-Pettersson and Ipid, asking that the appointment process be halted until the court made a determination and asked for written commitment.

"Should the committee proceed to deliberate and reach a decision on the minister's nomination, the HSF reserves its right in respect of legal remedies which are available to it, including to take appropriate remedial action," the letter from the foundation's lawyers' read.

Whitfield said his party has since last November consistently appealed to Cele and the committee to review the nomination process to ensure that it was open and transparent.

"The DA has made tangible proposals and raised critical questions regarding the nomination process which we believe to be fatally flawed," he said.

Whitfield also said the current nomination process was not only shrouded in secrecy but there was a case before the courts, and earlier this year Cele missed his own legislated deadline to appoint the new head of Ipid.

He revealed the DA has submitted a Private Members Bill to amend the Ipid Act to limit the powers of the police minister in appointing the executive director of the police watchdog.

The bill proposes that there should be an independent panel to shortlist candidates, that Parliament must lead the nomination process and that the minister appoint an Ipid head following the recommendation of the National Assembly.

Whitfield said the bill also proposes that the appointment process should allow for public comments on the shortlisted candidates.

"The DA has long held the view that the IPID Act, in its current form, is inadequate insofar as the protection of IPID’s independence from Executive interference," he added.

Whitfield claimed his party's request to amend the legislation was previously rejected.

"The DA does not support this view and believes that Parliament now has a perfect opportunity to amend the Ipid Act as proposed by our Private Member's Bill. Failing to do so now would be a failure of the committee’s duty to hold the executive to account," he added.

"If we are going to see an end to police abuse we need to create a culture of accountability and consequence in the South African Police Service. The independence of Ipid is key to creating this culture and bringing those who commit these abuses to justice."