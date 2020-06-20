DA, Parliament saddened at death of MP Tandi Mpambo-Sibhukwana
Cape Town - The Democratic Alliance in the Western Cape has expressed sadness at the death of DA MP Tandi Mpambo-Sibhukwana.
"She was a dedicated Member of Parliament since 2014, who served at the NCOP [National Council of Provinces] and then moved to the National Assembly in 2019 to date. She served on the portfolio committee on social development," DA Western Cape leader Bongikosi Madikizela said in a statement on Saturday.
"Tandi's hopes for our country had always been to alleviate poverty and unemployment, and she actively fought against the housing backlog that keeps our poor communities from receiving the shelter they deserve," he said.
She was also deeply passionate about the community of people with disabilities and always ensured that they were not left behind. She had served her constituents with dedication as constituency head in Saldanha and Drakenstein from 2014 to 2019, and then Oostenberg South since 2019.
"We send our heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and colleagues, and we wish them all the strength during this difficult time," Madikizela said.
In a separate statement, Parliament's presiding officers, National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise and NCOP Chairperson Amos Masondo, said they had learned with shock of Mpambo-Sibhukwana death on Friday.
"Ms Mpambo-Sibhukwana joined Parliament in 2014 as a Western Cape permanent delegate to the National Council of Provinces. After the 2019 national and provincial government elections, she became a member of the National Assembly and served in the portfolio committee on social development.
“The passing of such a devoted public representative, known for her hard work, passion, active participation in the work of Parliament and a firm grasp of issues relating to the committees she served, leaves a void in the oversight programme of Parliament. Without a doubt, she was a dedicated, diligent, and a selfless patriot whose commitment to the country was unquestionable,” Modise and Masondo said.
They extended their heartfelt sympathies to Mpambo-Sibhukwana's family, friends, and colleagues. No details on Mpambo-Sibhukwana death were provided.
