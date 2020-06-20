DA, Parliament saddened at death of MP Tandi Mpambo-Sibhukwana

Cape Town - The Democratic Alliance in the Western Cape has expressed sadness at the death of DA MP Tandi Mpambo-Sibhukwana.

"She was a dedicated Member of Parliament since 2014, who served at the NCOP [National Council of Provinces] and then moved to the National Assembly in 2019 to date. She served on the portfolio committee on social development," DA Western Cape leader Bongikosi Madikizela said in a statement on Saturday.

"Tandi's hopes for our country had always been to alleviate poverty and unemployment, and she actively fought against the housing backlog that keeps our poor communities from receiving the shelter they deserve," he said.

She was also deeply passionate about the community of people with disabilities and always ensured that they were not left behind. She had served her constituents with dedication as constituency head in Saldanha and Drakenstein from 2014 to 2019, and then Oostenberg South since 2019.

"We send our heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and colleagues, and we wish them all the strength during this difficult time," Madikizela said.