DA pits own candidate against Mapisa-Nqakula for position of Speaker

Cape Town - Former Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is facing competition in the election of a Speaker in Parliament after the DA confirmed it would recommend Annalie Lotriet as a candidate. DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone said the DA would not allow the ANC to simply have its way against those who objected to Mapisa-Nqakula’s nomination.

Lotriet is the caucus chairperson of the DA in Parliament and has served in the ad hoc committee on land expropriation. Mazzone said the DA hoped that ANC members would vote with it during the secret ballot. “We need someone with integrity. We have put forward our candidate, Dr Annelie Lotriet. We trust members of the ANC will vote with us,” said Mazzone.