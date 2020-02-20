North West Premier Job Mokgoro.

Mahikeng - North West premier Job Mokgoro is not fit to deliver the state of the province address (Sopa), the Democratic Alliance (DA) said on Thursday. Caucus leader Winston Rabotapi said Mokgoro was not fit to deliver Sopa by virtue of the office of the premier being under administration, which effectively strips him of his executive powers.

"Subsequently, this casts doubt on the legitimacy of the ten MECs whose departments are also under administration, to deliver their budget speeches in the coming weeks.

"We regard this matter in a serious light and therefore wrote a letter to the speaker of the NWPL [North West provincial legislature], Sussana Dantjie, expressing our concerns," he said.

"The speaker undertook to have a formal discussion with us but failed to do so. Instead, her office released a media statement last night confirming her satisfaction with the preparation for the official opening of the NWPL."