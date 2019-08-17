Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - The Democratic Alliance has again urged parliament to investigate Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office. Speaking to reporters on Saturday at Nkululeko House in Johannesburg after the DA's two-day federal executing meeting (FedEx), Maimane said the FedEx had reaffirmed the party’s stance that Mkhwebane "is unfit to hold office and parliament must initiate an inquiry into her fitness without delay".

"The DA was the only party that objected to Mkhwebane’s appointment almost two years ago, citing the very concerns which have now manifested themselves in the daily operation of her office," he said.

The office of the public protector was a crucial Chapter 9 Institution tasked with fostering accountable democracy. Under Mkhwebane’s tenure, it had been reduced to "an arm of a certain faction" within the African National Congress.

"Mkhwebane lacks both the impartiality and technical ability required to justify her continued occupation of the role of public protector, and there is little evidence to suggest otherwise. She must be removed at once," Maimane said.

Notwithstanding, it had to be made clear that questions around Mkhwebane’s impartiality and ability had nothing to do with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s alleged "wrongdoings as it pertains to Bosasa".

"We will not relent in our pursuit of accountability because the principle of equality before the law must be upheld, and the office of the public protector must be respected regardless of whether the incumbent is fit to hold office," Maimane said.

- African News Agency (ANA), editing by Jacques Keet