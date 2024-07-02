DA reminds ‘greedy’ Lesufi they voted for his re-election as Gauteng Premier amid tensions over provincial cabinet

Former DA MP Douglas Gibson has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to crack the whip on Premier Panyaza Lesufi as he appears to push ahead with unreasonable portfolio allocations in the Gauteng Provincial Government. Gibson was responding to a question about whether the Gauteng squabbles over positions impact the national government’s decision on portfolios.

“I don’t think it will do that, the national government has set a tone and I am quite sure that if Mr Lesufi is unreasonable the DA won’t agree with him and if he is unreasonable, President Ramaphosa will take out the whip,” he said. The announcement of Lesufi’s provincial cabinet was postponed for the second time on Monday night after provincial leaders were instructed by Luthuli House to postpone the announcement of the provincial cabinet. This is because the ANC and DA in Gauteng are failing to reach an agreement on posts in the formation of the government of provincial unity.

It is believed that the ANC wanted to give the DA three MEC positions but they declined, hoping for four positions. The DA argued that their seats do not qualify them for lesser positions because they are second after the ANC. The ANC has 28 seats in the house and the DA has 22, representing 34% and 27% of the votes in Gauteng respectively. Gibson said Lesufi must not be greedy and try to grab far more than he is entitled to.

“The DA wants to make Gauteng work, Lesufi look good for a change and our own people to look good,” said. In an interview with Newzroom Afrika, Gibson stated that Lesufi was in denial that the people of South Africa rejected him and his party in the elections. He then reminded him that he was re-elected because the DA voted for him.

In the same interview, ANC Veterans League (ANCVL) Snuki Zikalala said that it was about time for the two parties to reach an agreement because their tensions have been going on for too long. He said the agreement should be in line with what the national government has directed on which parties to work with. “We can’t work with a party that does not respect our constitution and also that does not accept the rule of law,” he said.