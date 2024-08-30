DA says ActionSA sold out agreement deal in Tshwane but ActionSA says, ‘Not you again’

Democratic Alliance (DA) believes ActionSA sold out Tshwane residents to the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) for not participating in the multi-party coalition, however, ActionSA says get off your high horses and leave the double standards. ActionSA leader, Herman Mashaba, said his party has considered pulling out of the coalition in Tshwane to join the African National Congress (ANC) and remove the DA from power.

Both ANC and ActionSA do not have the necessary numbers to run the city but if they joined forces with the EFF then they would be able to govern. This alliance is what Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink could be concerned about. Tshwane is governed by a coalition that includes the DA, Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP), ActionSA, Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus), and Defenders of the People (DOP).

In a statement, DA’s spokesperson in Tshwane, Kwena Moloto said that ActionSA sold out and its refusal to participate in constructive discussions with them, indicated that they bowed out the agreement to Tshwane around. Moloto said the attack on a “well-performing” government threatened to halt all the progress that has been made to rescue the capital city from decay. “The people of Tshwane and our coalition partners have been betrayed by an ostensibly power-hungry party who aims to put the capital city on the same track as the other metropolitan municipalities in Gauteng; Ekurhuleni and Johannesburg,” he said.

“We are of the firm belief that breaking a government down that has successfully been rebuilding the City of Tshwane is a clear indication of the parties’ priorities and deeply rooted self-interest.” Responding to the saga in the City, Mashaba on X (formerly Twitter), said: “It is interesting to deal with people who only respect agreements when it suits them. Do we still have an agreement?” According them, the relationship with the DA has been abusive and brutal.

The DA recently ditched ActionSA to form part of the Government of National Unity (GNU) led by the ANC. According to ActionSA, this was a violation of the agreement in the Moonshot Pact that was led by the DA. The deal was that no party would go into bed with the ANC. The DA vowed to be the best in the city, while “other parties put cheap political ploys above the of residents”.