CAPE TOWN - Monday's court ruling granting President Cyril Ramaphosa a stay in the implementation of the Public Protector's remedial action against him, was further cause to review her fitness for office, the DA said. DA chief whip John Steenhuisen said while the party believed Ramaphosa had much to answer for in terms of questions surrounding a donation to his campaign to become ANC president, it respected the court's decision to halt the implementation of Busisiwe Mkhwebane's remedial action pending a full review of her findings.

He added: "Today’s ruling does, however, raise questions about Mkhwebane’s fitness for office and is a further blow to her credibility.

It cannot be that the Public Protector staggers from one defeat to the next on an almost weekly basis. The high court decision reaffirms the DA’s position that Mkhwebane needs to be removed."

Steenhuisen said with more than half her seven-year term to go, Mkhwebane has repeatedly shown that she is not suitable for her job.

"While we respect the authority of the Office of the Public Protector and the Constitutional role it serves, we have serious concerns over the competence and independence of the incumbent. In her almost three years in office, she has on numerous occasions showed the public that she is wholly unsuitable for office.

"The DA reiterates its call that Parliament expedite removal proceedings in Mkhwebane. The longer she remains in office, the more she will erode the nation’s faith in this very crucial Chapter 9 institution."

It is the second court ruling of its kind against Mkwebane in a fortnight.

In late July, the high court granted a similar interdict to Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan against remedial action ordered by Mkhwebane against him following her contested findings into allegations surrounding the establishment of an intelligence unit within the South African Revenue Service.

