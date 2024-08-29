DA says MKP MPs are an insult to SA democracy

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has labelled the swearing-in of former State-Owned Enterprises bosses as uMkhonto weSizwe (MKP) MPs an insult to the citizens of the country. Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe, former Transnet boss Siyabonga Gama, former Prasa head Lucky Montana and Mzwanele Manyi were sworn in at the Good Hope Chamber in Cape Town on Wednesday.

It was facilitated by speaker Thoko Didiza. A few hours after the swearing in, the MK party appointed Manyi, who dumped the EFF, as the chief whip of Jacob Zuma’s party. According to the spokesperson of the MKP, Nhlamulo Ndhlela, Manyi replaced Sihle Ngubane.

Meanwhile, George Michalakis, the chief whip of the Democratic Alliance, has blasted the swearing-in of the four as MPs, as an insult to the citizens of the country owing to their involvement in the state capture. “The swearing-in of individuals implicated in state capture as members of Parliament for the MK Party today is a travesty and an insult to the people of South Africa, who have suffered the devastating consequences of corruption and mismanagement under the very individuals now poised to represent them in Parliament.” Montana played a pivotal role in the state capture of Prasa, according to Michalakis.

The Chief Justice Raymond Zondo Commission found that Montana was instrumental in determining which service providers would receive major tenders, thereby corrupting the very foundation of our public transport system. This was during Zuma’s era. Gama’s tenure was marred by allegations of corruption. Gama's involvement in awarding lucrative contracts at Transnet exemplifies the deep-seated corruption that has plagued our state-owned enterprises. “Molefe, the former Eskom and Transnet CEO, has been identified as a primary architect of state capture at Transnet. Molefe's actions have contributed to the erosion of public trust in our key state institutions.”

He said Manyi, who was the GCIS boss and Zuma’s spokesperson, was found by the Zondo Commission to have been an enabler of state capture during his tenure. “Manyi's influence during one of the darkest periods of our democracy should disqualify him from holding any public office,” Michalakis said. In addition, he further said that these individuals are not suitable to hold such positions in Parliament that should uphold the principles of democracy and accountability with integrity at its core.