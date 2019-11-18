File photo: Reuters.

DURBAN - DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone on Monday congratulated newly appointed Eskom chief executive Andre de Ruyter, adding that he had an 'unenviable' task ahead. De Ruyter is currently chief executive of packaging company Nampak.

"It is no secret that Eskom has been brought to its knees by almost a decade of weak leadership and mismanagement. With experience in both the private and public sectors, De Ruyter has a wealth of experience and we implore him to use this experience to set Eskom on the right course to recovery," said Mazzone.

De Ruyter's "unenviable task" ahead was stabilising Eskom’s "mammoth mountain of debt as well as ensuring a secure electricity grid for the nation", which should be prioritised, she said.

"Of course the only way we can truly achieve an efficient Eskom and an energy secure South Africa is when we break the utility’s monopoly over the energy sector - as set out in the DA’s Cheaper Electricity Bill," added Mazzone.