DA says NO to GNU involving MK Party and EFF

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), former president Jacob Zuma’s MK Party, and the Patriotic Alliance (PA) are members of the planned Government of National Unity (GNU), however, the Democratic Alliance (DA) has said that it will only join if these three parties are left out. On Thursday night, ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa announced that they would form a GNU with all parties advancing South Africa.

Parties that wish to be included in the agreement must meet certain requirements set forth by the party. In an interview on the SA FM podcast, DA national spokesperson Werner Horn made it clear that they would not work with MKP and the EFF because of their policies. Horn said avoiding the two parties is to protect private property.

Some of the EFF policies include expropriation of land without compensation. Horn said they had discussions with other parties about the coalition government, including the Multi-Party Charter members. According to the podcast, the DA wanted details on how the government of national unity will operate in its next meeting with the ANC.

The DA has unleashed what it described as a “talented and experienced” team to lead the coalition talks. Former party leaders Tony Leon and Helen Zille are part of the team. This is after the ANC failed to win the majority during the 2024 national and provincial elections after its 30 years of dominance in power. With 40.18% of the vote, the ANC was forced to accept a coalition administration.