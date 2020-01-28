Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: Reuters/Mike Hutchings

Johannesburg - The DA says Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has a poor understanding of the law and Parliament's duty. The DA Natasha Mazzone was responding to Mkhwebane's press briefing on Tuesday where she criticised the motion approved by Parliament Speaker Thandi Modise to investigate her removal from office.

Mkhwebane said the rules adopted to be used by Parliament in the process could be described as unconstitutional and unfair. She has written to Modise seeking clarity on the rules and issues she has against criticism against her office.

"The process which has been followed in drafting the rules and the constitutionality of the process is the issue. I have further requested an undertaking from the Speaker that this grossly unfair process be temporarily suspended until all the issues I raise above have been adequately addressed amicably," Mkhwebane said.

Mazzone said the rules adopted in December would assist Parliament in the process of assessing Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office.