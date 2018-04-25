Johannesburg - The Democratic Alliance (DA) on Wednesday said it would approach the Constitutional Court to have controversial former SSA boss Arthur Fraser's appointment as national commissioner of Correctional Services set aside with immediate effect.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane confirmed that the party had filed papers seeking direct access to the ConCourt to have Fraser's appointment set aside.

This due to the fact that Fraser is a "compromised individual who is wholly unfit to hold such a vital position within government".

"In light of the damning and serious allegations against Fraser - including that he operated a secret and parallel intelligence service from his own home whilst working for the State Security Agency (SSA) and utilised millions of rands of public funds for personal gain – the president’s decision to appoint Fraser falls foul of the president’s own Constitutional obligations.

"We had initially written to the president seeking answers as to why Fraser was appointed, and the rationale behind this appointment. The president has to date failed to answer these questions, and as such we have little option but to approach the court," Maimane said.

ALSO READ: SSA boss Arthur Fraser moved to new post as court hears interdict bid

Maimane added that as a result, the party would now seek an order declaring that the president’s recent appointment had violated his Constitutional obligation to appoint a commissioner "who is sufficiently conscientious, has enough credibility to do this important job effectively, and is of good character".

"Fraser fails every aspect of this test. In fact, his co-ordination of a parallel intelligence network should have been reason to fire him - not rehire him in a different capacity," he said.

Last week, Fraser was moved from his post as director-general of the State Security Agency (SSA) to Correctional Services following consultation between President Cyril Ramaphosa, Minister of State Security Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba and Fraser.

The move came the same day the Gauteng North High Court was supposed to hear an urgent application brought by Inspector General of Intelligence (IGI) Setlhomamaru Dintwe, asking it to bar Fraser from interfering with his duties.

Dintwe claimed Fraser had allegedly sought to revoke his security clearance and had interfered with his functions while he was investigating a complaint lodged against the SSA director general.

IOL