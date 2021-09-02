DA sets its sight on two Gauteng municipalities

DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga has vowed to retain control of Midvaal Local Municipality in Meyerton in the Vaal and to capture Merafong Local Municipality in Carletonville currently under the control of the ANC. Msimanga made these revelations on Thursday in Meyerton when he announced councillor Peter Teixeira as the new mayor candidate for Midvaal Local Municipality, after the incumbent Mayor Bongani Baloyi opted to step down after eight years at the helm.

Two weeks ago, the DA announced its mayoral candidates for the three municipalities in Gauteng, Nelson Mandela Bay in Gqebera, formerly Port Elizabeth, and the City of Cape Town. During the announcement, the party also revealed its intention to regain control of Mogale City Local Municipality in Krugersdorp, following a brief spell after the 2016 local government elections following a botched relationship with the EFF. On Thursday, Msimanga added Merafong on their targeted list of municipalities to be under their control, if they win the upcoming local government elections.

Msimanga and DA Vaal region leader Denis Rhyer praised Baloyi, whose eight years tenure was characterised by obtaining seven consecutive clean audits. According to the DA – an eighth clean audit was in the pipeline. Msimanga told Teixeira that he has big shoes to fill but he appeared not to be threatened. In his own acceptance speech, he also acknowledged Baloyi’s efforts in building the municipality, saying his strong leadership was one of the factors that made him become part of the DA membership as he grew up as a boy in Meyerton.

“I am ready to build on the work that the DA has laid – of providing quality services to all of Midvaal’s residents. “I want to acknowledge and thank our outgoing Executive Mayor, Bongani Baloyi, and the administration for a stellar performance in Midvaal,” Texeira said. He said the municipality has been recognised as the best performing municipality in Gauteng and one of the top six in the country through its achievement of clean audits, excellent service delivery and commitment to good governance.