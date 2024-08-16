DA slams ANC for power grab in troubled Thabazimbi local municipality

The Democratic Alliance (DA) Limpopo has slammed the African National Congress (ANC) for seizing control in the troubled and strained Thabazimbi Local Municipality. This comes after Limpopo Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba announced that the Provincial Executive Council (PEC) has decided to place the municipality under administration.

During a media briefing in Polokwane on August 14, Ramathuba announced that the executive council has decided to rule Section 139(1)(c) of the constitution to address the municipality’s challenges. The municipality, governed by the ANC and DA, has endured ongoing governance and management issues that have hindered service delivery to residents. Ramathuba said the decision to place the municipality under administration was based on a detailed report to the executive council, which highlighted ongoing governance and management problems in Thabazimbi Local Municipality since 2022.

“The report detailed significant dysfunction within the council, compounded by high vacancies in the key management positions,” she said. Ramathuba said these challenges have significantly impacted the delivery of services to Thabazimbi residents. “Despite previous interventions by the department of Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs (Coghsta) and the provincial Treasury, the situation has not improved.”

She added: “The municipality is currently operating in two separate structures claiming to be the council, further exacerbating the governance crisis.” In addition, Ramathuba said the municipality also faces substantial financial liabilities, including a debt of over R270 million owed to the power utility, Eskom. “The municipality also faces the ongoing legal proceedings initiated by the Magalies Water Board to recover outstanding payments of over R190 million.

She said the municipality has failed to adopt its budget for the 2024 and 2025 financial years on time, as required by laws and regulations. “The intervention is guided by several legislative mandates, which include the Municipal Systems Act and the Municipal Finance Management Act, which obligates the provincial government to monitor, support, and strengthen municipal capacity,” she said. Ramathuba said the assessment conducted by Coghsta and the provincial Treasury revealed a complete breakdown in services, governance, and adherence to legislative requirements, which prompted the need for this intervention.

She said the Thabazimbi council has been given seven days from August 15 to explain why the provisions of Section 139 should not be implemented. Meanwhile, Tokkie Swanepoel, the mayor of Thabazimbi Local Municipality, has accused the ANC of attempting to seize control of the municipality. “I had to learn via the media that the Limpopo Provincial Government has decided to start the process to place the Thabazimbi local municipality under administration.”

Swanepoel claimed that neither the acting municipal manager nor the council speaker received any formal communication from the Premier or the MEC of Coghsta regarding this matter. “This is unprocedural and shows the clear political intent behind the Provincial Government's actions.” Swanepoel accused the ANC councillors in Thabazimbi of causing the instability mentioned in Ramathuba's statement through their actions.

“ANC councillors continually fail to attend executive committee and council meetings where crucial decisions need to be taken - directly causing the conditions the Premier is using to justify placing the municipality under administration.” “We want to remind the Premier of Limpopo of the instructive court victory in the Supreme Court of Appeal in 2020 which set aside the Gauteng Provincial Government's decision to put the City of Tshwane under administration as a result of instability caused by the ANC.” According to Swanepoel, the court had ordered ANC councillors to stop their disruptive behaviour and attend council meetings.

“We will not hesitate to approach the courts to prevent the same in Thabazimbi.” “We want to assure those that seek an honest, fair, and transparent council that is focused on service delivery despite the massive challenges that we will not back down.” She said it’s time to stop prioritising political games over the needs of the community.