DA slams Gauteng's Township Economy Bill as discriminatory

Johannesburg - Premier David Makhura and the opposition party are seemingly heading for a showdown over claims by the DA that the provincial government’s proposed Township Economy Bill has elements of xenophobia in it. The latest allegations against Makhura’s government were made by DA Gauteng spokesperson on economic development Makashule Gana on Sunday. Gana said his party was deeply concerned that the proposed bill’s main aim was to drive foreign nationals out of townships. “We should be looking at building inclusive communities where residents benefit from each other rather than segregating people on the basis of nationality. The manner in which the bill has been put forward is reminiscent of apartheid spatial planning, which seeks to have designated areas of trade and living for people based on nationality.” “This is contrary to the principles of democracy, the Constitution as well as what is set out in the Immigration Act, which makes sure that foreign nationals living in the country are afforded rights,” he said.

According to Gana, the bill, in its current form, discriminated against foreign nationals and fuelled xenophobia in communities at a time when we (foreigners and locals) needed each other.

“The DA will be making comprehensive input on the bill and once the bill has been tabled before the portfolio committee we will call on the public to comment,” Gana said.

Gauteng government spokesperson Thabo Masebe said the proposed bill was in circulation for consultation only – for now.

“It is a draft bill for consultation. At the end of the consultation, we will submit a fully-fledged bill to the legislature,” Masebe said.

He said the intention of the bill was to set guidelines on how to set up profitable businesses in townships across Gauteng.

“We will ensure that the bill – if tabled in the legislature – embodies tenets of the Constitution and all other related laws of the country,” Masebe said.

Makhura also weighed in on the subject earlier this month, saying the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic had led to the province losing more than 660 000 jobs in various sectors.

He also said his government had set up an SMME Fund of R500 million to help genuine businesses unlike some of those that were awarded massive personal protective equipment tenders.

