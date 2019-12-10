Durban - Measures to be put in place by energy minister Gwede Mantashe to minimise the country's energy crisis, as announced on Tuesday afternoon, had come too little too late, the Democratic Alliance (DA) has said.
South Africa was plunged into Stage 6 rotational blackouts - known as loadshedding - on Monday, at short notice. The country has never before shifted to this level.
DA shadow minister of mineral resources, Kevin Mileham, said on Tuesday night that while the party welcomed the fact that Mantashe had "finally stood up", his short and medium term interventions announced earlier in the day had come too late.
Mantashe announced, among other things, that the process of purchasing energy from Independent Power Producers (IPPs) would be expedited.
"The section 34 determinations are a very welcome announcement, as these have been sitting on his desk for months. This will allow capable municipalities and large power consumers to procure power directly from IPPs," said Mileham.