DA slams NCCC over ’ridiculous’ Easter ban on transporting alcohol

DURBAN - THE DA has hit back at the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) after it was announced that people would not be allowed to transport alcohol over the Easter weekend.

Earlier today, Minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma announced that anyone caught travelling with alcohol between Friday and Monday will be arrested.

The DA Shadow Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Dean Macpherson, slammed the "ridiculous regulation".

"This is just another heavy-handed restriction by the NCCC in a long line of them since the start of the Covid-19 lockdown, that criminalises ordinary citizens while true crime flourishes," he said.

He added that more people have been arrested during the pandemic for breaking irrational regulations than there have been vaccinations in South Africa.