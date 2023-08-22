DA squares off with Eskom over R1 billion Lichtenburg electricity crisis

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the North West Province will go head-to-head with Eskom in the Pretoria High Court on Thursday, over the power utility’s decision to cut electricity to the town over R1 billion debt owed by the embattled Ditsobotla Local Municipality. Eskom on Monday served notice that it intends to oppose the DA’s urgent Pretoria High Court application.

“We will proceed with our case, supported by the Ditsobotla Ratepayers Association, to ensure that Eskom never again exploits a similar crisis again at the expense of residents,” Leon Basson, DA North West Provincial leader said. While Eskom resumed bulk electricity supply to the whole of Lichtenburg on Monday evening, he said the fact remains that the extended electricity blackouts have caused irreparable harm to Lichtenburg residents and businesses, and threatened the viability of the local economy. Earlier this month, IOL reported Eskom’s decision to cut the power had affected the town of Lichtenburg, the main economic hub of the municipality, which includes areas like Coligny and Biesiesvlei.

The community had gone without electricity for three weeks as Eskom refused to supply electricity. Basson said that Eskom blatantly refused to engage with them, despite three legal letters of demand submitted to the entity before approaching the High Court for urgent access. “Instead of constructively engaging us, Eskom changed its unlawful debt recovery strategy in desperation to avoid being found in contempt of court. We are confident that the High Court will not take kindly to this unacceptable behaviour. Eskom did not want to talk to us, despite our best efforts, so now we will have a conversation with them in the Pretoria High Court on Thursday,” he said.