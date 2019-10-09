Johannesburg - The DA has lambasted the Institute of Race Relations (IRR) after it called for several changes in the party, including the expulsion of what it called racists, and the appointment of good leaders to save the party.
The IRR launched its #SaveTheOpposition campaign on Monday, and called for the party to cut its ties with the EFF in metros and abolish race-based policies, including Black Economic Empowerment (BEE).
This comes as the battle for the soul of the DA rages, with party leader Mmusi Maimane facing an internal revolt from conservative detractors who want him removed, and which the IRR supports.
DA national spokesperson Solly Malatsi described the IRR campaign as nefarious and aimed at influencing leadership contests within the party.
“The IRR has deliberately and mischievously chosen to take a hostile position against the DA and four of our public representatives in its latest salvo; this is unacceptable,” he said.