Cape Town - The Democratic Alliance (DA) is due to submit an application under the Promotion of Access to Information Act to force President Cyril Ramaphosa to release the findings of an Eskom probe by the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), DA member of Parliament (MP) Natasha Mazzone said on Friday. She said the president had ignored the DA's demand earlier this week to release the SIU report.

"The findings of the four-year SIU investigation were purportedly handed to the Presidency in July 2017 and has been gathering dust on the presidential desk for two years. We gave President Ramaphosa until 12pm today to make this report public – he has failed to do so."

The demand urged Ramaphosa to make public the findings after the weekend press reported that these suggested Eskom's long run of load shedding in 2008 was the result of "self-inflicted" coal shortage that then saw the utility sign emergency coal contracts worth more than R14 billion.

Reportedly, some of these were 10-year deals, signed without due process, that only expired last year.

"This report will no doubt reveal the full extent of the coal contract rot within Eskom and provide a clean base from which South Africa can move forward, holding those implicated to account."

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan this week gave an undertaking that Eskom would until September at worst implement Stage 1 load shedding as the country enters the winter period when electricity demand traditionally rises.

