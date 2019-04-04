Johannesburg - A group of Democratic Alliance (DA) supporters were protesting outside the public meeting venue between President Cyril Ramaphosa and white South Africans in Sandton, Johannesburg on Thursday night. The DA supporters, clad in blue party colours held placards that read: "Fight Corruption" while singing anti-ANC slogans while singing and chanting at the entrance.

"Down with corruption down!", screamed supporters as vehicles drove into the venue.

Ramaphosa will hold a dialogue with white South Africans ahead of the May 8 elections.

The meeting is part of the governing party's campaign to woo voters across all sectors of the South African society. Also at the meeting were Chinese nationals, some of whom wore African National Congress (ANC) colours.

African News Agency (ANA)