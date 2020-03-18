DA suspends face-to-face political activity due to coronavirus

CAPE TOWN - The DA on Wednesday announced that it was suspending all political activity involving close human contact and called the ruling ANC's plans to go door-to-door to inform people about the Covid-19 pandemic "reckless".

"In the face of increasing transmission risk of the Covid-19 virus, the Democratic Alliance has taken the decision across the country to pause all political activity which involves human-to-human contact or close proximity between people," DA federal chairman Ivan Meyer said.

"This pause, implying the cessation of party events and ground activity, is necessary to protect DA members and activists, and to avoid any chance of transmission of the virus through our work."

Meyer stressed that no door-to-door political activity or party meetings would be allowed until further notice.

The decision comes as the confirmed infection toll in South Africa stood at 116 on Wednesday morning.