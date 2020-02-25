The official opposition has withdrawn its motion calling for an inquiry into the fitness of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane only to submit afresh another.
This was revealed on Tuesday by parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo four days after the DA made its submission of evidence for the pending inquiry.
Mothapo said National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise received correspondence from DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone advising of the withdrawal of her motion proposing that proceedings be started to remove Mkhwebane from office.
Mothapo said Mazzone has submitted a new motion on the same matter last Friday.
The parliamentary rules and the constitution allow any member of the National Assembly to submit a substantive motion to initiate a procedure to remove the holder of a public office.