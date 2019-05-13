The DA party liaison officer in the elections, Khume Ramulifho. Picture: Dimpho Maja/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - The DA is aiming to wrest control of Ekurhuleni Municipality from the ANC in the 2021 local elections, as part of a plan to weaken the governing party in the country’s economic hub. The ANC narrowly won Gauteng in last week’s provincial and national elections.

The ANC secured 50.19% of the provincial vote, down almost 3% compared with the 2014 elections. The organisation lost three seats in the 73-seat Gauteng provincial legislature.

The legislature comprises: ACDP one seat, IFP one seat, FF+ three seats, EFF 11 seats, DA 20 seats and ANC 37 seats.

On Sunday, the DA party liaison officer in the elections, Khume Ramulifho, said the upcoming 2021 national local government elections offered his party another opportunity to gain control of more municipalities in Gauteng.

In 2016, the DA took control of the City of Joburg and Tshwane after entering a coalition partnership with other opposition parties, including the EFF.

The official opposition also received support from the EFF during the nomination of mayoral candidatures for the City of Joburg’s mayor, Herman Mashaba, and former Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga.

The DA was also briefly at the helm at Mogale City in Krugersdorp, but was controversially removed by the ANC after “colluding” with certain members of the EFF, who had since been expelled by their party.

Ramulifho said his party was on track to launch its local government campaign, noting the purpose was to make preparations to take control of Gauteng municipalities.

Ramulifho maintained that the ANC would not govern Tshwane and Joburg.

He said his party would this week assess their performance and identify their weakness and failures during the elections.

He was adamant that they would not lose Joburg and Tshwane, saying the DA would communicate more to the residents about progress and improvements made by these two municipalities.

“We expect Joburg and Tshwane to be more responsive on issues related to service delivery. The community should know if you report a pothole what the turnaround time to fix it is.

“The same applies a street light, or grass cutting. If it’s not done within that time frame, it has to be brought to the attention of the mayor and mayoral committee,” Ramulifho said.

Meanwhile, ANC Gauteng boss David Makhura looks set to retain his position as premier in the economic heartland of the country, despite his provincial structure regaining its majority in the legislature by a whisker.

Gauteng ANC head of elections Lebogang Maile confirmed that they would forward three candidates to the ANC national selection committee to appoint its preferred premier for Gauteng.

Political Bureau