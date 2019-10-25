Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane and the party's federal council chairperson Helen Zille. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille has confirmed on Friday they will elect the interim leader in the next three weeks. This followed the resignation of Mmusi Maimane this week, and he was followed by federal chairperson Athol Trollip.

Zille said on Twitter the federal council had agreed that it would elect the interim leader on November 17.

The DA has been rattled by the departure of senior leaders following the election of Zille into her current position at the weekend.

But Zille said they have managed to steady the ship.