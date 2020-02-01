This was revealed by DA interim leader John Steenhuisen in Durban yesterday.
During a press briefing, Steenhuisen also said the DA would never consider any ANC member to be a mayor of the municipality, which is without one after the ousting of Bobani in December.
Yesterday and today, Steenhuisen is visiting KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape to assess the state of service delivery in preparation to debate President Cyril Ramaphosa’s upcoming state of the nation address.
He said there was a difference between Bobani and the UDM and that his party had held several meetings with party leader Bantu Holomisa to discuss a mayoral candidate.