DA to hold elective congress on virtual platform - Helen Zille

Cape Town - The Democratic Alliance's elective congress will be held using a virtual platform on October 31, despite the challenges posed by the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, the party’s federal executive (Fedex) resolved at a special meeting on Saturday.

This was in line with the mandate of the DA's federal council to hold an elective congress this year, DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille said in a statement on Sunday.

To achieve this, the Fedex resolved that Zille, as federal council chairperson, and DA chief operations officer Liana van Wyk would prepare a detailed proposal on plans for holding an elective congress via an accessible, secure, digital platform, with systems in place to ensure that every delegate would be able to participate fully and fairly. This proposal would be submitted for scrutiny and ratification at the party’s online federal council meeting in July, she said.

Since the start of the hard lockdown, the DA had been transferring its systems to digital platforms. By the time the party held the elective congress, almost every major party function would be operating online, and the process of adaptation continued.

"So far, our federal executive, provincial and regional executives, constituencies, the parliamentary caucus, the provincial caucuses, and many of our council caucuses have moved their work onto online and videoconferencing software to ensure that the business of our internal democracy continues, and that the DA represents the needs and aspirations of voters during this difficult time," Zille said.