DA to Joburg Mayor Jolidee Matongo: We will hold you and your MMCs accountable

Johannesburg - The DA caucus leader in the City of Joburg, Leah Knott, has penned an open letter to newly-elected executive mayor Jolidee Matongo, promising to keep a watchful eye over him. In her letter, Knott congratulated Matongo on his new role.

“While we did not vote for you, we do acknowledge the outcome of the election and can assure you that as the official opposition in Council we will be holding you and your MMCs to account for delivering quality services to residents,” she wrote. “I appreciate that you acknowledge that the city has let down residents over the past year, and we're happy to work together to turn this around.” Knott pointed out several things her party wanted Matongo to focus on, among them:

– Sorting out the R200 billion infrastructure backlog in the city. – Tackling the power crisis and that because of the backlog, City Power seems unable to spend its budget or get equipped teams on the ground. – Revive the businesses destroyed by looting.

– Take action on the R700 million lost to Covid corruption. – Halt "fogging" and "deep-cleaning" projects which result in wasteful expenditure. The DA poured cold water on Matongo’s new cabinet and said it had little faith in most of the mayoral committee members.