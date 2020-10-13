DA to launch economic structural reform tracker

Johannesburg - The Democratic Alliance, said on Tuesday it would launch an economic structural reform tracker aimed at measuring progress on the government’s promises.

In a statement, the DA said the tracker, to be unveiled by Member of Parliament and shadow minister of finance Geordin Hill-Lewis, would measure progress on economic structural reform in five thematic areas, namely public finance, the energy sector, state-owned enterprises, corruption and the labour market.

“National government’s track record on implementing its structural reforms programme has been poor as many of its commitments to date have not been met with a corresponding plan of action,” the party said.

“The devastation the Covid-19 hard lock down brought to our economy, should push government to not only make bold structural reform promises but to also implement these reforms in order to save the economy from complete collapse.”

A report by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in July said South Africa had responded swiftly to the Covid-19 pandemic, but the sharp drop in activity due to a lock down aimed at containing it, added to long-standing challenges and raised the urgency of structural reforms.