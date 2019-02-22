DA leader Mmusi Maimane with supporters in Limpopo. Photo: DA Twitter

Johannesburg - The Democratic Alliance (DA) will on Saturday launch its election manifesto at the Rand Stadium in Johannesburg. The party said its ''Manifesto for Change'' was a culmination of consulting South Africans and its party structures at all levels.

''We are the only party to grow in every democratic election cycle, and we are confident that we will continue in this direction. Our Manifesto for Change is not just words on paper, it is a practical programme of action, which outlines the change we will bring after the 2019 general elections and the change we have brought over the last 13 years in government,'' said the party's Gauteng leader John Moodey.

The manifesto will outline the DA's plans on the economy, jobs, the public service, education, healthcare, issues facing women, land, economic and structural redress, the arts, science and technology, and state-owned enterprises.

The 30 000 capacity stadium will be ''painted in blue,'' said Moodey.

''Our members and supporters in Gauteng will fill the stadium, and we look forward to also welcoming our activists from Limpopo, Free State, Mpumalanga and the North West, where we have been mobilising. We are certain that we fill the stadium, so much so that we have made provision for an overflow area.''

Party leader Mmusi Maimane will be the keynote speaker and present the manifesto. Musicians such as TDK Macasette, Ricky Rick, Moonchild, Kurt Darren and Soweto's Finest will entertain the crowds.

African News Agency (ANA)