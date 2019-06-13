Former minister Bathabile Dlamini.

CAPE TOWN - The DA said it would lay criminal charges against former Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini at the Cape Town Central Police Station on Friday, following Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) corruption revelations. DA MP Bridget Masango said Dlamini failed to report her knowledge that wives of ANC members were allegedly involved in “dubious” relationships with CPS, the company which was formerly contracted to disburse social grants in South Africa.

Masango said the party gave Dlamini 48 hours to report the alleged corruption she claimed to be aware of in her resignation letter to police. Dlamini resigned as an MP this week after being left out of President Cyril Ramaphosa's new cabinet.

In her resignation letter, the former social development minister made accusations about the state of the party and treatment of its members.

Dlamini accused wives of ministers of being masters behind the controversial CPS, saying that this was part of the reason she was unable to find alternative service providers to facilitate the payments of SASSA (South African Social Security Agency) grants.

“In terms of Section 34 of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, any person who suspects or knows of another person who has committed corruption but fails to report the crime to the police is committing a criminal offence,” Masango said.

“Dlamini has for far too long gotten away with evading accountability and the DA will ensure that she along with her ANC [African National Congress] cronies get their day in court,” she added.

African News Agency