DA to lay criminal charges against Malema over tweet inciting violence over Free State farm attacks

Cape Town - The Democratic Alliance will lay criminal charges against Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema and EFF MP Nazier Paulsen on Monday for inciting violence and has called on Police Minister Bheki Cele to ensure that their "war talk" and incitement to commit violence is criminally investigated. On Wednesday Malema tweeted: “Magwala a chechele morago! (Cowards move to the back) fighters attack!” and as a follow-up, over the weekend, he tweeted a picture of a machine gun, DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone said in a statement. Malema's tweets were in response to a protests by farmers in Senekal in the Free State last week following the brutal murder of 21-year-old farm manager Brendin Horner the week before. "Echoing Malema's brazen incitement of violence, Western Cape EFF MP [Nazier Paulsen] posted a picture with a machine gun captioned 'Get ready!'. These inflammatory utterances are a serious offence, especially by Members of Parliament who are bound by an oath of office. "In what constitutional democracy in the world will elected public representatives be allowed to openly and publicly incite racial warfare? The DA will not allow it to happen here. This kind of rhetoric has no place in our country," Mazzone said.

The DA called on Police Minister Bheki Cele to act against Malema and Paulsen and ensure that their war talk and incitement to commit violence was criminally investigated. The party also called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to publicly condemn the EFF, and for Parliament to investigate and take necessary action against them.

"For too long Julius Malema and his thugs have gotten away with this kind of behaviour. In the absence of accountability for the actions and utterances they feel increasingly emboldened to say and do what they want. South Africans are sick of it.

"It is time that Julius Malema and his gang of thugs face accountability for their actions and utterances. It is time that the minister of police and the president of the country make their voices heard. The DA will not rest until this happens," Mazzone said.

ANA