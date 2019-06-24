Gauteng MEC for Human Settlements Lebogang Maile briefing members of the media on the Alexandra Renewal Project (ARP). Picture: Itumeleng English English/ African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng on Monday said they were challenging Member of the Executive Council (MEC) for Human Settlements Lebogang Maile to show them where R1.3 billion for the Alexandra Renewal Project (ARP) was spent. DA Gauteng caucus leader Solly Msimanga said the MEC’s claim that the money was actually spent on the ARP was one that makes fools of Alex residents.

Maile over the weekend in a press conference denied that he and others misused ARP money. Msimanga said the conference was nothing more than ANC cronies covering up for each other.

"I have visited and engaged with Alex residents on a number of occasions and I must state that I also share the disbelief of Alex residents that even a cent of the money allocated to the ARP ever reached this community.

"Where was this money spent? Certainly not in alleviating the housing crisis in Alex, which remains unchanged," Msimanga said.

Msimanga challenged the MEC to invite all those who were involved in the ARP, including former premier Nomvula Mokonyane and former mayor Parks Tau, to address them on how the money was spent.

"If the MEC truly believes what he told Alex residents on Sunday, then I challenge him to conduct an oversight where he hosts public representatives, the SAHCR and Alex residents on a walkabout of the areas where he alleges the money was spent.

"I will give the MEC 48 hours to rise to this challenge and add credibility to his words by conducting the oversight," Msimanga said.

He said if there was no corruption within the ARP and the money was spent as it was budgeted, then the request should not be an issue, unless the MEC was protecting his brother and his fellow ANC comrades, he added.

