DA members take part in a march. File photo: Bhekikhaya Mabaso African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - The DA will be picketing countrywide on Friday to call for action against '20 years of corruption under the ANC and the rising cost of living in South Africa', it said via a statement on Thursday. DA leader Mmusi Maimane and the DA Gauteng premier candidate, Solly Msimanga, would lead a picket to the ministerial estate in Tshwane. DA leaders, supporters and activists would hold pickets across the country, said the statement.

"The people of South Africa are buckling under the rising cost of living, month after month. From sky-rocketing fuel increases that have far reaching consequences on food and transport costs, to Eskom’s massive electricity hike that leaves citizens paying more while sporadic loadshedding keeps them in the dark," said the statement.

On a daily basis, more and more people joined the ranks of the unemployed, not knowing where their next meal would come from, said the party.

"All this while the failing ANC government continues to bail out SOEs that are on the brink of bankruptcy because of corruption and mismanagement. We cannot afford to pay for the failing ANC’s lying and looting. We cannot stand by while ANC corruption arises in every sphere, at every level of government."

African News Agency (ANA)