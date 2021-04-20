DA to report ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina over son’s PPE contract

Cape Town - THE DA has threatened to report ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina over her son’s involvement in the supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) in the governing party’s constituency offices.

It was reported on Sunday that Majodina’s son is the sole director of a company that was awarded R55 200 for the provision of thermometers for the ANC's constituency offices.

Majodina's son, Mkhonto weSizwe, is the sole director of the company King Mzimshe Trading, based in the Eastern Cape.

In a statement, Majodina said she regretted her son's involvement in the PPE tender. She also said she has written to the ANC integrity commission to express her wish to voluntarily appear before it, and indicated her wish to subject herself to a parliamentary ethics committee when called on to do so.

On Tuesday, DA chef whip Natasha Mazzone said she would refer Majodina to Parliament’s ethics committee to account for her son’s apparent dodgy dealings to supply ANC constituency offices with PPE.

Mazzone said there appeared to be a clear conflict of interest for which Majodina and her son should be probed and held fully to account.

“The ANC chief whip has reportedly already indicated her willingness to subject herself to a parliamentary ethics probe’, and the DA urges the committee to investigate Majodina’s alleged role in this PPE deal as a matter of urgency,” she said.

Mazzone said South Africans needed MPs who were beyond reproach, especially those tasked with senior positions in Parliament.

“Should any impropriety be found regarding Majodina or her son’s involvement in this deal with the ANC, the chief whip must be disciplined.

“These allegations not only cast a shadow over her party’s already tainted image, but it also casts aspersions over Majodina’s integrity as a chief whip in Parliament.”

Mazzone said Parliament could not continue to handle senior MPs with kid gloves when their malfeasance came to light.

“Decisive action must be taken to destroy the rot of corruption at its core.”

Political Bureau