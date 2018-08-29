DA wants a motion of no confidence against Madibeng mayor Jostina Mothibe tabled within two weeks. File picture

Rustenberg - The Democratic Alliance (DA) will table motions of no confidence in two North West municipality mayors, the party said on Wednesday. DA councillor in the Mahikeng municipality, Willie Bohmer, said the party would table a motion of no confidence against Mahikeng mayor Betty Diakanyo on Thursday.

"The DA has always raised alarm bells about financial misconduct and the rampant disregard for the Municipal Finance Management Act [MFMA] within the municipality.

"We have stated that the failure to meet the requirements of the MFMA is caused by the absence of a consistent sanctioning of officials, slow response by management to address the root cause of poor audit outcomes and the failure to fill key vacancies with qualified personnel," Bohmer said.

In Madibeng, DA Councillor Jan van Rhyn said they would use all available channels to ensure that the Madibeng Speaker, Kabelo Ntshabele, calls for a special council meeting within two weeks, after he refused to table their motion of no confidence in the mayor, Jostina Mothibe, at the council meeting on Tuesday.

"Our motion is a result of the R50 million investment the municipality made with VBS Bank, resulting in the loss of millions that, in all likelihood, will never be recovered. Mayor Mothibe’s actions caused huge financial losses to the municipality and the collapse of service delivery," he said.

The call for motions of no confidence in African National Congress-led councils comes after a motion of no confidence succeeded against DA mayor Athol Trollip at the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro in the Eastern Cape, on Monday. Another DA mayor, Solly Msimanga of Tshwane metro, is facing a motion of confidence against him on Thursday, amid allegations of corruption mismanagement and the irregular appointment of senior staff.

African News Agency/ANA