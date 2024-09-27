DA urges Mzansi to oppose Eskom's proposed tariff hikes through its ‘Stop Power Grab’ petition

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is urgently urging all South Africans to attend the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA) public hearings scheduled from November 18 to December 4. This comes after NERSA’s sixth multi-year price determination shows that Eskom has applied for allowable revenue of R446 billion for the 2025/26 financial year, which, if granted, would translate to a tariff increase for direct Eskom customers of 36.15% on April 1 next year, and a 43.55% hike in municipal tariffs from July 1.

The three-year application also includes total revenue requests of R495 billion and R537 billion for the 2026/27 and 2027/28 financial years, with associated hikes of 11.81% and 9.1% for the two outer years should the 36.15% increase have been approved in the first year. The DA noted that this is a crucial opportunity for citizens to unite and send a clear message: South Africa says NO to high electricity costs. In strong condemnation of Eskom’s proposed tariff hikes, which include an enormous 36.15% increase for 2026 followed by additional increases in 2027 and 2028, the DA has highlighted the severe financial burden these proposals will impose on already struggling South Africans.

“These increases threaten households, businesses, municipalities, and the broader economy,” said Kevin Mileham, DA spokesperson on Energy and Electricity. “Eskom’s continuous drive to increase tariffs without delivering reliable, affordable electricity is unsustainable and unacceptable.” The DA has launched a petition to block these hikes but emphasises the need for collective action from every South African to ensure NERSA listens.

“This is your opportunity to stand up against a broken energy system and demand that Eskom and NERSA take meaningful steps to address the electricity crisis,” said Mileham. In addition to mobilising the public, the DA has taken action on multiple fronts: Parliamentary Action: the DA secured an Urgent Debate in Parliament on Eskom’s tariff hikes on September 19. This debate, which garnered support from the majority of political parties, underscores the DA's commitment to fighting for consumers’ rights against unaffordable electricity.

Local Government Resistance: DA-led governments are actively challenging NERSA on behalf of their residents. “Even if forced to implement the new tariffs, they are prepared to fight back and challenge these enormous billing increases,” Mileham stated. National Day of Action: On September 18, the DA led a National Day of Action across all nine provinces to protest against Eskom’s greed and demand affordable electricity for all South Africans.

The DA also encourages communities, small business owners, and civil society to actively participate in the upcoming public hearings. “Together, we can stop Eskom’s outrageous tariffs and secure a fair, affordable energy future,” said Mileham. The DA has launched a "Stop Power Grab" petition, urging South Africans to help prevent Eskom from forcing millions to make impossible choices between food and electricity.