DA urges Ramaphosa to condemn Malema's 'Kill the Boer' chant after court dismisses AfriForum appeal

The DA‘s national spokesperson Willie Aucamp said the inflammatory “Kill the Boer” chant has no place in society, regardless of any legal ruling on its constitutionality. He voiced concern that the song continues to be sung by Malema and other political figures and is deeply troubling and unacceptable. “The song 'Kill the Boer, kill the farmer' goes beyond mere words. It incites violence, stokes hatred, and deepens divisions within our society,” Aucamp said.

On Thursday, IOL News reported that the Constitutional Court has dismissed a leave to appeal by AfriForum, an advocacy group determined to ban the song, arguing that is it inflammatory. In a ruling handed down on Thursday, the apex court said the application bears no reasonable prospects for success.

Aucamp, however, argued that the country should be focused on unity and healing, and that the song “Kill the Boer, kill the farmer” serves only to deepen the existing rifts between communities. “Farmers play an essential role in feeding the nation, and to see their work and lives targeted by such harmful rhetoric is an affront to the values of respect and dignity we should uphold,” he said. He added that such divisive language has not only had local repercussions, but international ones as well.

"South Africa's reputation on the global stage is at risk when such hatred is openly condoned, making our country more vulnerable to external scrutiny," Aucamp said. "We cannot afford to further polarise our society or undermine the international standing we've fought so hard to build." Aucamp emphasised that the court's ruling, though controversial, should not be seen as a validation of the song's acceptability in the broader social context.