DA vows to fight any attempts by ANC to place City of Tshwane under administration

The DA has vowed to fight tooth and nail against the ANC attempts to put the City of Tshwane under administration. Spokesperson in Tshwane, Kwena Moloto, said his party was going to vehemently challenge any attempts by the Gauteng Provincial Government to place the City of Tshwane under administration.

“It is becoming very clear that the ANC and EFF coalition in conjunction with aligned labour unions in the capital, is once again deliberately trying to create conditions for the municipality to be placed under administration, jeopardising service delivery and disrupting the lives of residents,” he said. While it is true that the city and the office of the executive mayor have faced challenges, Moloto said the current government in Tshwane was finally capable of overcoming the financial obstacles. “In contrast to the previous lawlessness and irregularities in the capital, we now witness a desperate provincial leadership attempting to undermine effective governance,” he said.

He said it was the first time in years that Tshwane was under the governance of a stable coalition government diligently working to rectify the city’s financial situation following years of mismanagement. “The reality is that implementing good governance in Tshwane has not only eradicated widespread corruption, but has also made it impossible for corrupt practices to persist. “An efficient government, especially in the capital of South Africa, underscores what many have known for some time: the ANC is not fit to govern,” he added.

Moloto further called on the provincial government to become part of the solution in Tshwane by fulfilling the constitutional duty that requires it to support the municipality, adding that it should focus on this duty rather than play politics that hamper service delivery. Furthermore, he invited the provincial government officials to be part of their council meeting and “see which individuals are standing in the way of the city’s prosperity”. He said they would find an incompetent speaker who continuously puts his political interests above his constitutional duty.

He indicated that the DA would spare no effort in safeguarding a democratically elected government. "Regardless of any undue influence, concealed motives, corruption, or violent protests, we remain committed to upholding the spirit of the Constitution and legality," he said.