DA vows to fight for Bank of Lisbon fire report

Johannesburg - The DA in Gauteng has vowed to fight to force Premier David Makhura to release a report on the probe he conducted into the circumstances which led to the deaths of three firefighters after a fire broke out in a government office at the Bank of Lisbon building in September 2018.

The DA’s spokesperson on health, Jack Bloom, made the pledge after he expressed his dissatisfaction with Makhura’s written replies in the provincial legislature to his question about the status of his office’s investigation conducted by the Premier’s Office.

In his reply, Makhura gave a twoline response to a series of questions saying: “This question was responded to by the acting MEC for Health, Mr Jacob Mamabolo, in the sitting that was held on September 15, 2020.”

Makhura’s response irked Bloom, who said: “I am deeply suspicious that there is something to hide as Gauteng Premier David Makhura has refused to give details of the investigations into the Bank of Lisbon fire that started at the head office of the Gauteng Health Department on September 5, 2018.

“This is an evasive reply as I was following up on Mamabolo’s reply to me, which indicated that the Premier’s Office had conducted one of four investigations into this fire which led to the deaths of three firefighters,” Bloom said.