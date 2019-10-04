File photo: ANA/Karen Sandison
Cape Town - The DA has vowed to "closely monitor" how the  R3.2 billion bailout given to the South African Broadcasting Commission (SABC) by the government will be spent.

"The DA will be closely monitoring how this money is spent, and if any even the slightest financial mismanagement or any other malfeasance is detected, immediate action will be taken against the SABC," said DA MP Phumzile Van Damme.

"The DA fully is aware the complexities in the matter. The current SABC management and board cannot be blamed for the financial crisis the SABC has faced for the past two years, as it is a legacy of the Hlaudi Motsoeneng tenure.

The DA maintains its stance that bailouts are a temporary solution to challenges.

The cash-strapped public broadcaster will get a R3.2 billion bailout, but will need to meet preconditions including identifying assets to sell, the communications department said on Friday.

The SABC is set to R2.1 billion on Monday, with the balance transferred once it fully meets three outstanding conditions that were set by the National Treasury.

SABC has already fully met five preconditions, partially met two - including identifying non-core assets for sale - while one has not been met, the department said.

IOL