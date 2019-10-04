Cape Town - The DA has vowed to "closely monitor" how the R3.2 billion bailout given to the South African Broadcasting Commission (SABC) by the government will be spent.
"The DA will be closely monitoring how this money is spent, and if any even the slightest financial mismanagement or any other malfeasance is detected, immediate action will be taken against the SABC," said DA MP Phumzile Van Damme.
"The DA fully is aware the complexities in the matter. The current SABC management and board cannot be blamed for the financial crisis the SABC has faced for the past two years, as it is a legacy of the Hlaudi Motsoeneng tenure.
The DA maintains its stance that bailouts are a temporary solution to challenges.