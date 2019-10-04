R3.2 billion bailout given to the South African Broadcasting Commission (SABC) by the government will be spent.

Cape Town - The DA has vowed to "closely monitor" how the R3.2 billion bailout given to the South African Broadcasting Commission (SABC) by the government will be spent.

"The DA will be closely monitoring how this money is spent, and if any even the slightest financial mismanagement or any other malfeasance is detected, immediate action will be taken against the SABC," said DA MP Phumzile Van Damme.



