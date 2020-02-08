Early morning in Makhanda. Pictures: Supplied/Michelle Hodgkinson

THE DA has written to Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma calling for her to dissolve the dysfunctional Makana Local Municipality in the Eastern Cape. In January the Makhanda High Court in Grahamstown granted an application brought by the Unemployed People’s Movement to have the Makana Local Municipality dissolved, the court also ordering that an administrator be appointed by the Eastern Cape government to run the municipality’s affairs.

The court ordered that the administrator be appointed until a new municipal council has been elected and also ordered the approval of a temporary budget or revenue-raising measures to give effect to “a recovery plan”.

This is the second time in almost six years that the embattled municipality has been ordered into administration.

The recent ruling has been hailed as a victory for activists who have been in a see-saw battle against the municipality. Yesterday the DA put on more pressure.