State Capture inquiry chairman, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - The Democratic Alliance (DA) announced plans to write to the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture requesting that the National Treasury Reports that were released on Friday, be considered for evidence. The opposition party also wants the Eskom Inquiry Report to be submitted as evidence at the commission, once it has been finalised.

National Treasury on Friday released reports which detailed findings of State Capture at Transnet and Eskom.

"While this looting was transpiring the then Deputy President, Cyril Ramaphosa, would have been privy to Cabinet meetings and discussions around the deployment of executives to essentially pillage our SOEs," said DA Spokesperson on State Capture, Natasha Mazzone.

"This is reinforced by the fact that Ramaphosa was in charge of reforming SOEs as part of the inter-ministerial committee responsible for overseeing public entities."

The party now calls on Ramaphosa to "come clean and set the record straight" at the commission.

The party said the reports are "proof" that State Capture was an orchestrated project spearheaded by the ANC.