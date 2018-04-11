Cape Town - The DA wants Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille to explain why she never informed the party that she was invited to the EFF memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela on Wednesday.

The DA's Refiloe Ntsekhe said she was shocked when she received calls on Wednesday afternoon asking about De Lille attending the memorial service in Brandfort in the Free State.

De Lille was attending the EFF's memorial service for Madikizela-Mandela on Wednesday in Brandfort. She was invited by the party and even spoke at the event.

The EFF chose to host their own memorial there because of the significance of the area, as that is where Madikizela-Mandela had spent close to nine-years under house in a home in the area.

Read: #Winnie taught me that politics isn't for sissies, says De Lille

De Lille said she attended the memorial because she had worked with Madikizela-Mandela and she was attending in her own personal capacity.

Ntsekhe said the "personal capacity argument" is not acceptable because De Lille has signed an oath to the DA.

"We would have appreciated a call to know that she was invited. The problem is not that she went, it's that she did not inform her party. Just as a courtesy to inform the party. This is a general thing across the line," she said.

"As a senior member of the party she should have notified us an informed us, while she was speaking in her own personal capacity, she has taken an oath of office that she will represent the DA," said Ntsekhe.

There probably will not be any consequences to her not informing the party, but an explanation was needed, said Ntsekhe.

The DA has been criticised for its call for De Lille to explain herself and many believe the party has an agenda against her.

Other political parties were also represented at the event, including the ANC.

Political Bureau