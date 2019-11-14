File picture: Armand Hough /African News Agency(ANA).

Rustenburg - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Western Cape is pleased with the by-election results in the City of Cape Town, the party said on Thursday. "Residents of ward 82 and ward 19 have put their support and trust behind the DA to deliver quality services for the people. But we are disappointed with the outcome of the ward 4, Vredendal North in Matzikama [municipality]," said provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela.

"The DA received good results for ward 82 which reconfirms our support in Mitchells Plain. Equally encouraging are the results for ward 19, which comprises of various communities from Highbury, West Bank, Camelot and Wembley. Over the past few weeks campaign teams flooded the streets of these communities to canvass thousands of voters."

He said they had work hard to retain ward 4 in Matzikama but, lost to the African National Congress.

"The loss of this ward has further motivated us to intensify our work in this community to show the people our commitment to bring good governance to Matzikama."