Black Land First (BLF) president Andile Mngxitama and deputy president Zanele Lwana, address party followers in Johannesburg. The DA has welcomed the deregistration of the party after it was found that it had contravened the Electoral Commission Act. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA)

JOHANNESBURG - The DA has on Tuesday welcomed the deregistration of the Black Land First (BLF) movement as a political party. The deregistration of the party comes after it was found that they had contravened Section 16(1) (c) of the Electoral Commission Act which states that the IEC may not register a political party, which indicates that persons will not be admitted to membership of the party or welcomed as supporters of the party on the grounds of their race, ethnic origin or colour.

DA principal representative of the party liaison committee on the IEC, Mike Moriarty, said since its inception the BLF has caused division among South Africans as its constitution stated that only black people can be members of the party.

Moriarty said the Electoral Act was clear that incitement to violence and stoking of racial hatred is prohibited.

"There is no place in this country for such parties or politicians who gain votes by stoking vicious hatred. The DA believes that the role of a political party is to foster unity and embrace the diverse cultures that are to be found in South Africa."